Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $55.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,392 shares of company stock worth $6,852,410. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keros Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 7,907.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Keros Therapeutics worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

