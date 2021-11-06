KeyCorp Boosts Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target to $100.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

MTRN opened at $93.90 on Wednesday. Materion has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $27,270,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 2,171.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 136,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 130,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Materion by 194.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 114,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 159.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 175,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

