KeyCorp Comments on Sealed Air Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of SEE opened at $62.92 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

