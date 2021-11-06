Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of KMMPF opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

