Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will report $43.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.00 million and the lowest is $36.12 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $139.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.72 million to $178.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $164.63 million, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%.

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRP traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 156,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $908.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

