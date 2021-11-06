Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.04.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,632. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.56%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.