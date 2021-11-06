Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have commented on KGFHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

KGFHY stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

