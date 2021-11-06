Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after buying an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $513.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $520.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.