Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

