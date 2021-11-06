Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $64.49 and a 12-month high of $81.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

