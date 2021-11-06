Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Amundi bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

ADP opened at $229.60 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $230.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

