Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $13,356,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 124,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE:TJX opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.