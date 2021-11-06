Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,523 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,523 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 478,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

