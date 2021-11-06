Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Posts Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,564. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.97.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

