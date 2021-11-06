Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Lowered to C$52.25 at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.34.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$52.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In other news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, with a total value of C$2,538,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,615,500. In the last three months, insiders purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

