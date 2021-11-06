Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,099 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

