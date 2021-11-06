Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 34,530 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after purchasing an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,944,000 after purchasing an additional 378,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

