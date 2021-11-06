Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.60 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

