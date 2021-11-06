Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 1,161 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of ADM opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.