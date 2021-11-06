Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,010 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.