Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes $2.25 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after buying an additional 111,894 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 345.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 182,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $155.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average is $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

