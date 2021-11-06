KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman George R. Roberts Sells 4,667,166 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KKR opened at $80.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,416,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 62,705 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 170,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

