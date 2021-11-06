KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $26,460.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLXE opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.