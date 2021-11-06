KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $26,460.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $26,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KLXE opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.
About KLX Energy Services
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.