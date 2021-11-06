Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KNX opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.