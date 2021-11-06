Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

