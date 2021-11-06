Konomi Network Price Tops $0.79 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $23.14 million and $1.38 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00254100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00097249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

