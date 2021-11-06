Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Krones in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €93.75 ($110.29) on Friday. Krones has a 1-year low of €50.90 ($59.88) and a 1-year high of €92.25 ($108.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of -66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.11 and its 200-day moving average is €81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

