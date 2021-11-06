Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

