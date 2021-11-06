Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

