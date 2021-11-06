Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $440.33 on Top Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $440.33 or 0.00728489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.73 billion and $172.89 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00082445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00078948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,238.59 or 0.99659420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.01 or 0.07191748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

