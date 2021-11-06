KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in KVH Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 584,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in KVH Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 152,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KVH Industries by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

