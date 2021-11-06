L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $243.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.97 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,790,000 after buying an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,825,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

