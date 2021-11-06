La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.67%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 96,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

