Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Increased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,136,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 118,990.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $17,555,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,198,000 after acquiring an additional 62,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 148.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

LH stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $192.79 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

