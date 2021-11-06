Lake Street Capital Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $320.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.83.

NYSE:INSP opened at $276.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,232 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

