LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.