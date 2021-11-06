LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

ETR:LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.47.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

