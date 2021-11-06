Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $26,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $2,790,918.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,709 shares of company stock worth $23,487,180. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

