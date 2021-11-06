Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.42, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,927,043.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,709 shares of company stock worth $23,487,180 over the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

