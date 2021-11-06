Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 294,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

