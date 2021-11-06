Lennox International’s (LII) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.50.

Lennox International stock opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.17.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

