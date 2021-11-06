Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 283.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

