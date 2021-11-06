Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 764,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,631. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.
LXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
