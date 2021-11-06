Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,004.55% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 764,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,631. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55.

LXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

