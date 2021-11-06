Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.69. 34,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,667,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

