Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.69. 34,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,667,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.
Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYK)
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
