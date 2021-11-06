Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 392.86 ($5.13).

GLEN opened at GBX 353.40 ($4.62) on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 163.04 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 397.80 ($5.20). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 349.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 549.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £46.82 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

