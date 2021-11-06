Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s previous close.

SMS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Libertas Partners lifted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

SMS opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Thursday. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 566 ($7.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 564.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 897.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 873.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

