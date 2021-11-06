Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at $865,185.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

