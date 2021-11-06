LifeStance Health Group (LFST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

