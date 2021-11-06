Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $123.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $137.00 to $123.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,304,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,237,000 after purchasing an additional 314,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.