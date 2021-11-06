Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth $6,817,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

